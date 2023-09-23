EBRD To Back Uzbekistan Technically, Financially To Drop Methane Emissions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Cooperation
between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
and Uzbekistan will become a key planning tool for achieving the
country's Global Methane Pledge objectives, a source at the EBRD
told Trend .
The EBRD is currently working with the Uzbek government on the
development of a national methane emissions program.
"It will become a key planning tool for achieving the country's
Global Methane Pledge objectives," the source said. "Our support,
both technical and financial, should help Uzbekistan with a rapid
reduction in its emissions by 2030."
The initiative followed a recent meeting between Deputy Prime
Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and representatives of the
delegation of EBRD headed by Managing Director for Central Asia
Zsuzsanna Hargitai. Following the talks, the parties agreed to
further expand and strengthen comprehensive cooperation.
Renewable energy, particularly solar and wind power, is
considered one of the most important aspects of the EBRD's
activities in Uzbekistan. The EBRD arranged two syndicated loans
totaling $520 million to assist in the construction and
commissioning of two wind farms with a total installed capacity of
1 GW in the Bukhara region in 2022. This landmark financing
represents EBRD's largest renewable energy project in its
operational regions.
Recently, the EBRD invested 20 million euros in the
implementation of the Fund for the Development of Public-Private
Partnership Projects in Uzbekistan.
The Fund is formed at the expense of grant funds in the amount
of ten million euros attracted by the EBRD and loans in the amount
of ten million euros provided by the EBRD to Uzbekistan.
