Ukrainian Doctor Spying For Russia To Serve 15 Years In Prison

This was reported by the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform saw.

"Prosecutors proved in court that a local doctor, 46, acting on behalf of the Russian FSB handlers, gathered and forwarded intelligence for the benefit of the aggressor state. He sent it his handlers through the Telegram messenger," the report reads.

It is noted that the data included the locations of checkpoints, military facilities, and law enforcement buildings in Cherkasy and across the region.

According to the prosecutor's office, the Russian asset also attempted to locate the positions of Ukraine's air defense systems deployed in the region to protect critical infrastructure.

The perpetrator has been in custody since January 2023.

