Operation Crab Trap: SOF Speaks Of Strike On Russian Navy HQ During High-Level Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The contribution of the Special Operations Forces on September 22 allowed for a successful strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet where a meeting of the Russian navy bosses was being held at the moment in temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The operation was entitled Crab Trap.
This was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces, Ukrinform saw.
"The details of the operation will be revealed when it is possible. Its result is dozens of dead and wounded invaders, including the top commanders of their fleet," the statement says. Read also: Russian generals seriously injured in Ukrainian strike on Russian Navy fleet HQ
SOF fighters provided the Air Force the required data for inflicting damage.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 22 around 12:00, the Defense Forces successfully struck the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet command in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.
