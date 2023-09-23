Operation Crab Trap: SOF Speaks Of Strike On Russian Navy HQ During High-Level Meeting

This was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces, Ukrinform saw.

"The details of the operation will be revealed when it is possible. Its result is dozens of dead and wounded invaders, including the top commanders of their fleet," the statement says.

SOF fighters provided the Air Force the required data for inflicting damage.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 22 around 12:00, the Defense Forces successfully struck the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet command in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.