KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) --
1938 -- The police chief Ghanem Sagr Al-Ghanem issues the first traffic ticket in Kuwait's history.
1949 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inks an agreement granting the private American company concessions for gas and oil exploration for 60 years.
2012 -- The Kuwaiti team wins the 22nd Gulf water tournament bagging 52 gold medals.
2013 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society distributes aid to victims of floods in central Sudan.
2015 -- Kuwait donates USD 15 million for the UNRWA to teach 500,000 Palestinians.
2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inks an agreement to lend Tanzania KD four million (USD 13 million) for renovating a hospital. (end)
