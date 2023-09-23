Etihad Airways Earns Third Consecutive Five-Star Rating At APEX Awards

Abu Dhabi : Etihad Airways has received a Five-Star Global Airline rating from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) for the third consecutive year. This award is determined by passenger feedback and underscores the Airline's ongoing commitment to excellence.

CEO Antonoaldo Neves expressed immense pride in achieving this recognition. He gave credit to the valuable ratings and feedback from their guests. Moreover, he emphasized that Etihad places its guests at the center of all their endeavors. And always strive to deliver high quality service inspired by traditional Emirati hospitality.

Furthermore, as part of its expansion plans, Etihad is preparing to launch flights to three new destinations; Dusseldorf on September 28, Copenhagen on September 29, and Osaka on October 1. Additionally, the Airline has increased flight frequencies on various routes across Europe and Asia, making travel more convenient for passengers.

Moreover, Etihad Airline is known for its excellent guest experience. And it ensures the highest standards of service and hospitality in every cabin class. Whether a guest chooses to fly in The Residence, Etihad's exclusive three-room suite on the Airbus A380, or in First, Business, or Economy cabins throughout the fleet, a superior travel experience is guaranteed.

