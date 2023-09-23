Worldwide Sales Of Trauma Devices Market Is Predicted To Rise At A High CAGR Of 7% By 2030 X Herald

From 2022 to 2030, the global market for external fixators is expected to grow more quickly, at a CAGR of 7.4%. This is because they have the ability to stabilize broken bones, which helps to hasten the healing process. When treating open fractures, surgical treatments are frequently performed. In cases of pediatric fractures, external fixators are also preferred because internal permanent fixators do not function well with growing bones.

Market Players: –



Acumed LLC

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

Bioretec Ltd.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group NV Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

“Trauma Care Training Initiatives by WHO Supporting Sales of Trauma Devices”

Injuries are a serious health issue. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 4.4 million people worldwide lose their lives due to injuries each year, which accounts for close to 8% of all fatalities. These injuries can be accidental or caused by violence.

The availability of more Essential Trauma Care (EsTC) facilities and a range of injury prevention initiatives are encouraging low-cost advancements in facility-based trauma care.

Global opportunities in the trauma devices market are created by the establishment of reasonable and accessible standards for the treatment of injuries. The World Health Organization (WHO) offers emergency and trauma care training courses that enhance the number of specialists engaged in the management and fixation of trauma devices.

Trends in the Market:



Personalized Implants: Advances in 3D printing technology allow for the creation of patient-specific implants, optimizing fit and reducing complications.

Biodegradable Implants: Research and development are ongoing in the field of biodegradable implants that gradually dissolve as the body heals, eliminating the need for removal surgeries.

Smart Implants: Integration of sensors and wireless technology in trauma devices enables real-time monitoring of healing progress and potential complications.

Minimally Invasive Approaches: Surgeons are increasingly using minimally invasive techniques for trauma surgery, leading to a demand for corresponding specialized instruments and devices. Focus on Outpatient Care: As technology improves and procedures become less invasive, there's a trend toward performing certain trauma-related surgeries in outpatient settings.

Competitive Landscape

To broaden and strengthen their geographic reach, some of the key players in the trauma devices market are trying to acquire smaller companies and invest in R&D activities to obtain technologically advanced devices.

A lucrative pool of opportunities is anticipated to generate for the top group of enterprises in the global market as a result of rising outpatient surgical procedure demand and increasing funding for the provision of first-rate trauma treatment.

To avoid infections, Swedish medical device manufacturer Bactiguard has partnered with Zimmer Biomet, a top producer of orthopedic trauma devices. The outcome of this collaborative effort is the Zimmer Natural Nail (ZNN) Bactiguard implants, as these are currently available in some EMEA markets, and will shortly be made available in other regions.

Key Segments in Trauma Devices Industry Research



By Type :



Internal Fixators

External Fixators

By Surgical Site :



Lower Extremities

Upper Extremities

By End User :



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Market Growth Drivers:



Rising Trauma Incidences: The increasing prevalence of accidents, falls, sports injuries, and violence has led to a higher demand for trauma devices to address fractures, dislocations, and other traumatic injuries.

Aging Population: The elderly are more susceptible to fractures and other trauma-related injuries due to age-related bone density reduction, driving the need for trauma devices.

Advancements in Technology: Technological innovations, such as improved implant materials, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and 3D printing, have enhanced the effectiveness and efficiency of trauma devices.

Demand for Quick Recovery: Patients are seeking quicker recovery times and less invasive procedures, pushing manufacturers to develop devices that support faster healing and reduced hospital stays. Orthopedic Surgeries: Trauma devices are a critical component of orthopedic surgeries, and as surgical procedures continue to evolve, the demand for specialized trauma devices remains steady.

