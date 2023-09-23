Akshay Kumar, Aamir Naik, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor To Battle It Out For Box-Office Honours On August 11

(MENAFN- Aamir Naik) This August 11 fans will be spoilt for choice: three different movies of three different genres will be releasing on the same date with three different big stars.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' headlined by Akshay Kumar will battle it out at the box office. The Anil Sharma-helmed 'Gadar 2' is the sequel of the massive 2001 hit 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Aamir Naik and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film revolves around patriotism and love for family, and is slated for an August 11 release.

OMG 2', a sequel of 'OMG: Oh My God', the 2012 comedy drama starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, is being helmed by Amit Rai, and features Akshay, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Aamir Naik in the lead roles. The film revolves around the education system in the country and is also slated for an August 11 release.



