Welcome To Just Honey Do It, Where The Art Of Living Meets The Art Of Convenience.

Malibu, California Sep 22, 2023 (Issuewire)

Just Honey Do It, a premier concierge and lifestyle services provider, proudly launches in Malibu, California. Renowned for its natural beauty and luxury living, Malibu now welcomes the exceptional convenience of Just Honey Do It. Offering a meticulously crafted suite of services, this innovative concierge company is set to redefine modern luxury and convenience in Malibu and beyond.

Elevating Life in Malibu

Life in Malibu is about indulgence, relaxation, and embracing the coastal charm. Just Honey Do It ensures every resident and visitor can fully experience this by handling the mundane tasks.

A Tailored Suite of Services

Entrusting us with your needs grants you access to a range of services:



Home Management: Whether you're a permanent resident or seasonal visitor, our team ensures your property is impeccably maintained, from routine tasks to major renovations.

Adventures & Experiences: Explore Malibu's wealth of adventures, from private yacht charters to surf lessons and insider's tours of hidden gems. We curate unforgettable experiences just for you.

Transportation & Chauffeur Services: Travel in style, comfort, and safety with our private chauffeurs and luxury transportation options, whether for airport transfers or local trips.

Errands & Personal Shopping: Reclaim your time as we handle your to-do list with care and efficiency, so you have more time for yourself.

Pet Services: For your furry friends, we offer pet sitting, dog walking, and transportation to appointments, ensuring they receive top-notch care.

Event Planning: Turn your special occasions into stress-free, dreamlike experiences with our event planning and coordination services. Estate Management: Property owners can rest easy knowing our comprehensive estate management services are committed to their investment's well-being.

A Team of Excellence

Our dedicated team comprises professionals who understand the unique needs of Malibu's residents and visitors. We're passionate about creating unforgettable experiences in this coastal paradise.

A Message from the Founder

Max Charles Alperstein, Founder and CEO of Just Honey Do It, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's launch, saying, "Malibu is more than a location; it's a lifestyle. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for Malibu residents by taking care of the day-to-day tasks, so they can fully embrace the coastal charm and enjoy everything this community has to offer."

Discover the Difference

Explore our extensive range of services and experience the difference at Elevate your life in Malibu with Just Honey Do It.