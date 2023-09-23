Russian Generals Seriously Injured In Ukrainian Strike On Russian Navy Fleet HQ

That's according to the chief of Ukraine's defense intelligence, GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, who spoke with the Voice of America.

"Among the wounded is the commander of the grouping, Colonel-General Romanchuk, who is in a grave condition. Their Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Tsekov, remains unconscious. The number of affected military servicemen who are not part of the headquarters is still being verified. These are military personnel who were on duty, serving as guards, and so on – they are not included in the list that I spoke about," Budanov said.

According to VOA, Oleksandr Romanchuk, the Commander of the grouping of Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia region, was promoted to the rank of colonel general in 2023. Lieutenant-General Oleg Tsekov is the commander of the 200th Separate Mechanized Brigade Coastal Forces, Russian Navy's Northern Fleet.

At the same time, Budanov did not confirm reports about the alleged death of the Black Sea Fleet Commander, Admiral Viktor Sokolov. GUR currently has no information on his condition.

When asked what role the partisans and local residents played in planning the attack, the top spy replied that the intelligence is about gathering data from all sources. "It is clear that agency's HUMINT sources are one of the main ones to this end," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at around noon on Friday, September 22, Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully struck the Russian Black Sea Fleet Command HQ in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Photo: GUR