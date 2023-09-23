Canadian, Ukrainian Defense Ministers Meet In Ottawa

Umerov reported the news via X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform saw.

"Today I was warmly welcomed in Ottawa by the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence of Canada, and General Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff," the minister wrote.

He noted that Canada "has been and remains a powerful driver of support for Ukraine."

"Grateful for all assistance provided," Umerov underlined.

Rustem Umerov is in Canada as part of a delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the visit, Canada announced the allocation of another CAD 500 million in military aid to Ukraine.