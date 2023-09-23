Canadian, Ukrainian Defense Ministers Meet In Ottawa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Canadian counterpart Bill Blair in Ottawa.
Umerov reported the news via X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform saw.
"Today I was warmly welcomed in Ottawa by the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence of Canada, and General Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff," the minister wrote. Read also: Canada shows political will to support Ukraine - Kuleb
He noted that Canada "has been and remains a powerful driver of support for Ukraine."
"Grateful for all assistance provided," Umerov underlined.
Rustem Umerov is in Canada as part of a delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the visit, Canada announced the allocation of another CAD 500 million in military aid to Ukraine.
