Fine Items From The Collection Of H. Douglas Barclay Will Be Auctioned Sept. 29 By Cottone Auctions

Geneseo, NY, USA, Sep 16, 2023 -- Cottone Auctions' Fine Art, Antiques and Silver Auction slated for Friday, September 29th, starting promptly at 12 o'clock noon Eastern time, will feature the collection of New York State Senator and Ambassador Hugh Douglas Barclay of Pulaski, New York, as well as items from various other estates and private collections.

An impressive array of fine silver including important works by Georg Jensen and Paul Storr, lamps and accessories by Tiffany Studios, postmodern artworks by Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, and other fine and decorative arts, will be offered. The full catalog, complete with photos and detailed descriptions, can be viewed at cottoneauctions.com.

New York State Senator and Ambassador H. Douglas Barclay was a graduate of Yale College and the Syracuse University College of Law. He served eleven consecutive terms as a New York State Senator from 1965 to 1984 before being appointed Ambassador to the Republic of El Salvador by President George W. Bush in 2003. In 2007, Ambassador Barclay was awarded El Salvador's Order of José Matías Delgado for eminent services to the Republic.

Highlighting Mr. Barclay's collection is an extensive collection of fine silver, which features many important,“special order” pieces by Georg Jensen, including a pair of monumental five-light candelabras (est. $40,000-$60,000); a large centerpiece tureen with cover, signed by Georg Jensen, in cursive (est. $30,000-$50,000); and a graduated set of tazzas by Johan Rohde for Georg Jensen, with hammered pedestal base, floral and scroll work combined with floral center piece with a hand hammered sculptural bowl.

Also offered will be a massive King's Bowl, originally designed for King Gustav V of Sweden in 1917 (est. $30,000-$50,000); a pair of Queen's Bowls (est. $30,000-$50,000); Princess Bowls (est. $10,000-$15,000); and a pair of George III silver wine coolers by Paul Storr, London, 1819, bombe fluted form with applied oak sprays, shell and foliage scroll borders and retaining their original undertrays (est. $50,000-$80,000).

The Barclay collection will also include fine Oriental and silk Kashan rugs; Chinese jade carvings purchased from Stanley Charles Nott (The House of Jade, Ltd., N.Y.); historical documents signed by Thomas Jefferson and George Washington; and superb 18th century silver.

The lamps and lighting category will be led by lamps and accessories from Tiffany Studios, to include a lovely Nasturtium table lamp with 18-inch shade (est. $50,000-$80,000); a dichroic“jeweled” Dragonfly” lamp with“pony tree trunk” base and 14-inch shade (est. $50,000-$80,000); a Poppy lamp on a turtleback tiled base and 20-inch shade (est. $50,000-$80,000); a rare Bird lamp on a Queen Anne's lace base with 16-inch shade (est. $30,000-$50,000); a Pansy lamp with 16-inch shade (est. $40,000-$60,000; and a Poppy lamp on a rare organic six-light bronze and favrile candlestick base, with 17-inch shade (est. $50,000-$80,000).

Exquisite accessories will include a blue damascene azurite Art deco lamp (est. $5,000-$8,000); as well as an extensive azurite desk set and desk clock, selling separately. Other lamps offered include a Duffner & Kimberly Peony lamp (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a Handel leaded glass floor lamp (est. $7,000-$10,000).

The sale features several pieces of fine art, including postmodern works such as Andy Warhol's signed screen-print of Mick Jagger, 43 inches by 29 inches (est. $50,000-$80,000); and Keith Haring's screen-print Growing II, 40 inches by 30 inches (est. $20,000-$40,000).

Paintings include Birger Sandzén's Stevenson Lake, 25 inches by 30 inches (est. $30,000-$50,000); a William Akin Walker coastal scene, 6 inches by 17 inches (est. $8,000-$12,000); Strawberries by Levi Wells Prentice (est. $10,000-$15,000); Racing Home by Dale William Nichols, 25 inches by 30 inches (est. $30,000 - $50,000); Edmund Adler's Counting Cherries, 10 inches by 14 inches (est. $8,000-$12,000); and additional works by Conrad Schwiering, Madeline Hewes, George W. Sotter, Eugen Sprio and Homer Doge Martin.

Fine decorative art and bronze sculptures will include The Vine by Harriet Whitney Frishmuth (est. $6,000-$8,000); Au But by Alfred Boucher (est. $3,000-$5,000); and Chief Wolf Robe. Works by Emile Louis Picault (French, 1833-1915) and E. F. Caldwell will also be included. Also offered will be fine porcelain by KPM, Minton, Lenox and Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica.

Americana will feature a rare collection of five historical watercolors of Native Americans and forts in the Midwest painted by Captain Levi Reinhart (1836-1865), as well as historical documents signed by Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, from the Barclay collection.

