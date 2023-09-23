Russification Of Any Car In The AVTODOM BMW

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 22, 2023 1:41 am - We are pleased to announce a new AVTODOM BMW service - Russification of cars. Every car owner can make it more convenient and understandable for use in Russian now.
We are pleased to announce a new AVTODOM BMW service - Russification of cars. Every car owner can make it more convenient and understandable for use in Russian now.
Russification of a car is changing the interface language, navigation system, audio system and other functions into Russian. Our team of professionals will help you configure all the necessary parameters to operate the car with maximum comfort.
We use only high-quality equipment and software for russification cars. We guarantee that each vehicle will operate without failures or problems.
Russification car means convenience and increased safety on the road. You can easily and quickly configure all vehicle functions in native language. This will help to avoid unpleasant situations on the road.
Schedule a visit to the service center for quality service, inspection or repair of BMW:
Schedule a visit to the service center for quality service, inspection or repair of BMW:
AVTODOM, Official BMW dealer
Moscow:
st. Zorge, 17
51 km MKAD
Etc. Vernadsky 97/2
Shmitovsky pr-d, 24A
Kyiv highway, 24 km
Tel.: +7 (495) 500-50-00
Saint Petersburg:
Startovaya st., 10
Tel.: +7 (812) 500-50-00
