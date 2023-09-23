Re-Introduce HSE Training PPT Kit With Editable Slides Is Now Accessible By Certificationconsultancy

Certificationconsultancyis delighted to re-introduce the HSE auditor and awareness training PPT kit. The HSE training PPT is an effective tool for educating staff members on the HSE system and audits based on ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 standards. The training PPT kit covers all aspects of health safety and the environmental management system with more than 410 PPT slides, a trainer's manual, HSE audit forms, and other materials.

The HSE System Awareness & Auditor Training PPT Kit was created by a group of highly skilled management professionals and consultants with significant experience in the implementation of EMS and OH&SMS, internal audit, and certification by the requirements of ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018. The PPT package is developed in entirely editable PowerPoint slides and .doc formats and may be used as training material for HSE awareness and internal auditors. The HSE training presentation kit includes the following 11 modules:

.Introduction and Overview of the HSE System

.ISO 14001:2015 requirements

.ISO 45001:2018 requirements

.Environmental and OH&S Management System internal audit

.Steps for ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018 internal audit

.Verification Matrix

.Accident Investigation System

.Hazard / Risk Identification

.Documented Information

.OH&S objectives, targets and OH&S management Plan

.Awareness on ISO 45001:2018 - Vendors /Suppliers

The HSE Training PPT Kit includes handouts in addition to the PPT presentations. It contains a write-up in MS Word for simple reference by trainers as well as easier understanding and reading for participants. It is also written in simple English and covers the overview of ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018, the changes in EMS standard 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 standard requirements, as well as the ISO 14001 and ISO 45001:2018 HSE audit records and the documented information summary against ISO 14001:2015 requirements.

According to the needs of the organization, the HSE training PPT presentation kit can be modified. Under the direction of knowledgeable professionals and globally recognized consultants, the comprehensive HSE auditor training kit was created. It is simple to use and pick up using the kit. Additionally, a business might include a voiceover and its logo for staff training. The kit saves time and money by allowing users to quickly and easily develop new presentations thanks to its fully editable presentation. To know more about the HSE training PPT, visit here: Certificationconsultancy.com

Certificationconsultancyis a leading name in ISO Certification, Documentation, and Training Solutions. The ISO Consultancy Company has more than 2700 satisfied customers for global certification and management areas in more than 65 countries. Certification consultancy is a pioneer of customized management system implementation and certification. Certificationconsultancyprovide an editable set of documents and training presentation kits on QMS, EMS, FSMS, OHSAS, ISMS, EnMS, BRC, FSSC, and other latest management areas. The certification consulting company has achieved a 100% success rate as a Global certification consultant for successful QMS, HSE, and Food Safety certifications. Under the consultancy projects, all the clients have successfully cleared the certification audit on the first attempt and achieved certification in the shortest time.