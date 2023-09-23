PM: Almost ₴2T Will Be Spent On Defense This Year

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at the Regional Economic Forum in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

"We are now adding (funds - ed.) to the budget by amendments. Almost UAH 2 trillion will be allocated to the security and defense sector this year. We have another UAH 1.5 trillion from our partners and we are allocating them to the social budget humanitarian sector. In fact, all of our salaries and pensions, all of our budget expenditures, which were financed from the state budget in peacetime, are now financed from the state budget thanks to the support of international partners and friends," Shmyhal stated.

According to him, everyone should understand that the war unleashed by Russia is not a quick sprint, but a long marathon. The Prime Minister noted that Ukrainian defenders are now doing the impossible, liberating the territories occupied by the enemy and continuing the counteroffensive. Therefore, the war economy is of great importance here. "We are switching to a military mode. We switched last year, and the entire budget is focused on production, on the purchase of everything necessary for the Armed Forces," the Prime Minister added.

The event was also attended by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and representatives of central and local authorities.

The forum will present the government's economic strategy, the draft State Budget for 2024, and the progress of preparing Ukraine's plan under the Ukraine Facility program. Participants will also discuss and share their experience in implementing grant programs and opportunities available to small and medium-sized businesses (eRobota, eHome, grants for processing companies, 5-7-9).

As reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is convinced that the Verkhovna Rada's decision to restore electronic declaration, amendments to the Budget Code regarding military personal income tax, and changes to the budget are important, as they will allow Ukraine to further strengthen its defense capabilities and fulfill its obligations to international partners.