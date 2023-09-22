420 With CNW - Government Analysis Foresees Cannabis Scheduling Change By DEA

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent government analysis predicts that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will
most likely reschedule marijuana
following the recommendation of federal health authorities. The DEA affirmed to Congress in 2020 that it is required by law to give the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) precedence on matters of science and health in a report released on Sept. 13 by the Congressional Research Service (CRS), a think tank for public policy run by the federal government.
Based on the analysis , it is unlikely that the federal drug policy will be advanced in a...
