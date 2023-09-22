One Nation, One Election LIVE Updates: First Committee Meeting To Be Held Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "One Nation One Election LIVE Updates: The first official meeting of the 'One Nation One Election' committee that was formed to examine the policy, is set to be held today. On 16 September, former President Ram Nath Kovind had said that“The first meeting (of 'One Nation, One Election' committee) will take place on September 23.\"The Union Law Ministry had named eight members to the committee, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, that will examine the issue of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats. It will also examine and recommend whether the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the states.The committee will also analyse and recommend possible solutions to scenarios such as a hung House, the adoption of a no-confidence motion or defection or any other event in case of simultaneous polls. Check all the latest updates here.
MENAFN22092023007365015876ID1107124578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.