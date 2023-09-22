India-Canada Row LIVE Updates: 'Indian Govt Should Cooperate In Investigation,' Says US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India-Canada row: Fresh tension has flared between India and Canada early this week following Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of the \"potential\" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.India angrily rejected the allegations as \"absurd\" and \"motivated\", and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.In a fresh development to this matter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on India to cooperate with Canada and ensure \"accountability\" over the killing of Nijjar.Meanwhile, Trudeau has reiterated, asking India to cooperate on the investigation. Whereas India has come back swinging at Canada, reducing its diplomatic staff and stopping visa services.Here are the latest developments on this BIG story:
