Dosa To Chicken Tikka: 7 Popular Foods At Indian Weddings

Dosa is a crispy South Indian pancake served with tasty sambar and chutney. Here are 7 popular foods at Indian weddings.

It uses tender chicken pieces cooked to perfection in spicy tomato creamy gravy relished with steamed rice or naan.

It uses marinated spicy paneer cubes grilled to perfection on skewer sticks infused with capsicum, tomato, onions and green chutney.

Pani Puri is a deep-fried shell filled with potato, onion, chickpea, spicy and tangy chutneys.

Aloo tikki chaat features potato patties with creamy yoghurt, green and tamarind chutney, chopped green chillies and chaat masala.

It uses spicy chicken marinated in yoghurt, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic, and garam masala grilled to perfection served with pickled onion rings, lemon.

Tender and succulent marinated chicken pieces grilled and put on skewer sticks are served with pickled onion rings. Chicken Tikka is a popular staple food in Indian weddings.