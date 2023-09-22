International Day Of Sign Language: Day, History, Significance





History

The history of the International Day of Sign Languages can be traced back to the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), an international organization founded in 1951. WFD played a pivotal role in advocating for the rights and inclusion of deaf individuals, including the recognition of sign languages. In 2017, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to designate September 23rd as the International Day of Sign Languages. This historic decision marked a significant milestone in the global recognition of sign languages and their cultural importance.

Significance

The International Day of Sign Languages holds immense significance in several key aspects:

International Day of Sign Languages is a celebration of linguistic and cultural diversity, advocating for the rights and inclusion of the deaf community. It reminds us of the beauty and importance of sign languages in connecting people and fostering a more inclusive world where every individual, regardless of their hearing ability, can fully participate and thrive.

