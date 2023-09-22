Kerala News LIVE: Traffic Restrictions On Sunday In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.25 AM: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram
Due to the Kovalam Marathon, there will be
restrictions on traffic along the National Highway 66 bypass from Kovalam to Shangumugham on Sunday from 2 a.m. to
10 a.m.
The Kovalam to Chakka junction and Chakka to Shangumugham bypass roads will have restrictions enforced by the city police during this time.
