Kerala News LIVE: Traffic Restrictions On Sunday In Thiruvananthapuram

Due to the Kovalam Marathon, there will be restrictions on traffic along the National Highway 66 bypass from Kovalam to Shangumugham on Sunday from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Kovalam to Chakka junction and Chakka to Shangumugham bypass roads will have restrictions enforced by the city police during this time.

