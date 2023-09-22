Eighty-One Universities Affected By Russian Attacks In Ukraine First Lady Zelenska

The relevant statement was made by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during a conversation with students of Georgetown University in Washington, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past two years, Russian bombardments have caused damage to 81 universities. These are only buildings, they can be rebuilt. The worst thing is that people are dying,” Zelenska said.

In her words, among the students of each Ukrainian university, there are those who had died on the front, defending the country.

Additionally, Zelenska recalled that two teachers and a student of Chernihiv Polytechnic National University were killed in Russia's recent missile attack on Chernihiv downtown, on August 19, 2023.

A reminder that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska were paying a visit to the United Stated on September 18-21, 2023. The Ukrainian delegation visited New York and Washington.