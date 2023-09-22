Iran Summoned Swiss Charge D'affaires Over U.S. Anti-Tehran Claims

In the meeting on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry notified the Swiss diplomat, who was summoned in the absence of the Swiss ambassador, of Tehran's strong protest against the U.S.“injudicious position towards Iran and provocative moves.”

Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken met with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General, Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi and GCC member states' foreign ministers in New York, and issued a joint statement.

They called on Iran to“cease its proliferation of dangerous weapons that pose a grave security threat to the region” and renewed their call for Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In addition, they voiced“support for the United Arab Emirates' call to reach a peaceful solution to the dispute over the three islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa,” which Iran says“have historically been part of the country, citing historical, legal, and geographical documents as proof.”

Iran's Foreign Ministry stressed, the country is determined to defend its territorial integrity and protect its security and interests against any threats from the U.S. regarding maritime and shipping security, and will implement the necessary measures to safeguard its national interests.

It also stressed that Iran will not allow the United States to continue its“plunder of the region's wealth and resources, through pursuing its Iranophobia policy.”

The Swiss diplomat gave the assurance to convey Iran's protest to Washington, as soon as possible.– NNN-IRNA