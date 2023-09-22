(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Ted Rigoni Featured in the Los Angeles Art Association's Gallery 825 Exhibit Show
The Los Angeles Art Association (LAAA) announced that Ted Rigoni, a distinguished artist working in the photographic medium, will be featured in their upcoming Gallery 825 Exhibit Show. This highly anticipated exhibition runs from September 23 through October 27, 2023, at Gallery 825, located at 23825 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA, 90069.
About the Exhibit
The Gallery 825 Exhibit Show ( )will feature solo shows from artists Sean Yang, Karen Hochman Brown, Ted Rigoni, and Peter Hiers. The exhibition is designed to provide a platform for emerging and established artists to showcase their unique perspectives and artistic talents.
Open House Reception
The gallery will host an open house reception on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023, from 10 AM to 5 PM, an event that offers art enthusiasts and industry professionals an unparalleled opportunity to meet the artists, including Ted Rigoni, and discuss the inspirations and techniques behind their works. The gallery is open at other times by calling 310.652.8272.
About Ted Rigoni
“My collections and themes are more than just a visual diary; they are a journey into the unknown-be it physical, emotional, or conceptual. My work is inspired by moments of sudden clarity, abstract musings, and those far-off adventures into the wilderness.”
Ted's solo exhibit, Bygone Patterns ( ) in The Center Gallery, is a 12-piece contemporary art presentation of the Mojave Desert's remains, a modern-day re-purposing of the discarded and forgotten metals employed by the early miners and ranchers who settled and left this unforgiving land of heat and hard work. The basis of each work is a single digital image of a castoff piece of metal or machine, now regenerated into an artistic, patterned representation obscuring its origins to all but the most imaginative.
Bygone Patterns has received critical acclaim because Ted blends traditional photographic methods with cutting-edge technology to create arresting, thought-provoking abstract pieces. Each of his works delves into themes of identity, perception, and invites viewers to engage in an introspective journey.
What to Expect
Visitors to the Gallery 825 Exhibit can expect an eclectic mix of styles and mediums, with Ted Rigoni's photography offering a compelling narrative that resonates with a wide range of audiences. His work in this show promises to be a visual feast, combining color, composition, and texture in a way that challenges the conventions of contemporary art photography.
Location & Timing
Gallery 825 825 N La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, CA, United States, 90069
Exhibit Dates: September 23 – October 27, 2023
Open House Reception: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023
Additional Information
For more details about the exhibit or to schedule an interview with Ted Rigoni, please contact Peter Mays at or call 3106528272
Press Contact:
Peter Mays
310.652.8272
About Los Angeles Art Association
The Los Angeles Art Association (LAAA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the development of emerging artists in Los Angeles. Through exhibitions, programs, and advocacy, LAAA aims to create a network of opportunities for artists to flourish.
For more information, please visit.
High-res images available upon request.
