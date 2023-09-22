Saturday, 23 September 2023 04:23 GMT

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces September Distributions


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (NEO:FGX), (NEO:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds.

Faircourt Funds Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per share/unit) Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date
Faircourt Gold Income Corp. FGX $0.024 September 28, 2023 September 29, 2023 October 13, 2023
Faircourt Split Trust FCS.UN $0.015 September 28, 2023 September 29, 2023 October 5, 2023

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp. and Faircourt Split Trust.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.

