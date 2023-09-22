Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces September Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (NEO:FGX), (NEO:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds.
| Faircourt Funds
| Trading Symbol
| Distribution Amount (per share/unit)
| Ex-Dividend Date
| Record Date
| Payable Date
| Faircourt Gold Income Corp.
| FGX
| $0.024
| September 28, 2023
| September 29, 2023
| October 13, 2023
| Faircourt Split Trust
| FCS.UN
| $0.015
| September 28, 2023
| September 29, 2023
| October 5, 2023
Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp. and Faircourt Split Trust.
This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.
