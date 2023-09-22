Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st September 2023).
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,413.6
| 5.3%
| 55.3%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,389.9
| 5.3%
| 79.4%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 8,728.6
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 6.6
| # of Traded Companies
| 55
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 6,424
| # of Companies (Up)
| 20
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 4,287
| # of Companies (Down)
| 17
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 18,312
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 18
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 13,872
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 5
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320/
1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 9
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 2.280
| 20.0%
| 130.3%
| Economy Bank
| BEFI
| 0.260
| 18.2%
| 44.4%
| Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance
| NGIR
| 0.320
| 14.3%
| -20.0%
| AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (UCM)
| VWIF
| 0.320
| 14.3%
| 28.0%
| Commercial Bank of Iraq
| BCOI
| 0.760
| 8.6%
| 52.0%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Rehab Karbala Company
| HKAR
| 0.870
| -13.0%
| -17.1%
| Babylon Bank (UCM)
| BBAY
| 0.090
| -10.0%
| 28.6%
| Al-Mosul for Funfairs
| SMOF
| 9.750
| -9.2%
| -16.3%
| Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing
| IIDP
| 1.010
| -8.2%
| 3.1%
| Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NR)
| BLAD
| 0.140
| -6.7%
| -39.1%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Iraqi for Seed Production
| AISP
| 1,403.8
| 1,063.5
| 16.1%
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 1,400.4
| 1,060.9
| 16.0%
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 1,220.9
| 924.9
| 14.0%
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 1,096.3
| 830.6
| 12.6%
| Mansour Hotel
| HMAN
| 629.2
| 476.7
| 7.2%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No.of Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Banking
| 1,841
| 3,704.6
| 2,806.5
| 42.4%
| Industry
| 1,103
| 1,658.9
| 1,256.8
| 19.0%
| Agriculture
| 606
| 1,442.1
| 1,092.5
| 16.5%
| Telecom
| 359
| 1,096.4
| 830.6
| 12.6%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 71
| 706.3
| 535.1
| 8.1%
| Services
| 195
| 105.1
| 79.6
| 1.2%
| Insurance
| 100
| 15.3
| 11.6
| 0.2%
| Investment
| 12
| 0.0
| 0.0
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 4,287
| 8,728.6
| 6,612.6
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISX Company Announcements
Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 starting Oct. 1 through the company's HQ. The company decided in its recent AGM (Jul. 26) to distribute IQD0.035 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.4% dividend yield. The location of the General Administration and the main branch of the Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) has changed by moving to the new building owned by the bank which is located in Baghdad (Al-Nidal Street, Al-Bataween District). The official opening of the new headquarters will be announced at a later time. Kharkh Tour Amusement City (SKTA) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 starting Sep. 17 through the company's HQ located in the Al-'Alam District - Ajnadin District. The company decided in its recent AGM (Aug. 6) to distribute an IQD0.12 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 3.0% dividend yield.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) resumed trading on Sep. 19 after holding its AGM on Sep. 10 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, electing two original and one alternative board members in place of the resigned members, and changing the company's name from Commercial Bank of Iraq to Commercial Islamic Bank of Iraq.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX suspended trading of Babylon Hotel (HBAY) starting Sep. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 21 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and distributing IQD2.5 cash dividend per share. ISX suspended trading of Modern Sewing (IMOS) starting Sep. 19 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 24 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing five original and five alternative board members. ISX suspended trading of Region Trade Bank (BRTB) starting Sep. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% bonus issue. ISX suspended trading of Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) starting Sep. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Mosul Bank (BMFI) starting Sep. 25 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 1 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Arabia Islamic Bank (BAAI) starting Oct. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 6 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue. ISX will suspend trading of Erbil Bank for Investment & Finance (BERI) starting Oct. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 7 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.
