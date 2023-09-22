Iraqi PM Meets With US Firms To Enhance Economic Partnerships

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mr. Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met with several American corporate leaders and representatives in New York on Thursday evening (local time) during his participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Among the firms represented were General Electric (GE) , Honeywell , and law firm Covington .

During the meeting, he engaged in discussions aimed at expanding partnerships and cooperation between Iraq and these companies. They explored possibilities to strengthen and develop previous agreements, aligning with the government's efforts to drive economic reforms and establish the foundations of technological and industrial development within the Iraqi economy.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Iraqi investment landscape is conducive to attracting various forms of investments, particularly within the context of ongoing government endeavors to build infrastructure and develop other economic and industrial sectors.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)