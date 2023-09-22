Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HANGZHOU - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Chinese President Xi Jinping witnessed signing of cooperation agreements in guest house at the West Lake in Hangzhou, China.
HANGZHOU - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to China is "very important" as Kuwait sought to update its 2035 vision to be 2024-40, a senior government official announced.
NEW YORK - Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Member States and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverley have urged Iraq to respect international agreements and the UN resolutions, especially UNSCR No. 833 regarding the demarcation of the Kuwaiti-Iraqi borders.
KUWAIT - The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced that firefighting teams had extinguished the fire erupted earlier in the Unit 35 in Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery.
BRUSSELS - The European Commission announced a EUR-127 million financial support for Tunisia. (end) ibi
MENAFN22092023000071011013ID1107124489
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.