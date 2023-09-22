Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 22 September 2023

Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at more than 8 billion in total during the week ending 22 September 2023. The sum of transactions was 1744.



289 plots were sold for AED 2.11 billion, 1,455 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.19 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Wadi Al Safa 3 sold for AED 79.4 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 77.69 million in Wadi Al Safa 3, and a land sold for AED 70 million in Al Manara in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 73 sales transactions worth AED 422.26 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 54 sales transactions worth AED 79.2 million, and Madinat Al Mataar with 28 sales transactions worth AED 133.48 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a villa was sold for AED 70 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 55.65 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 45 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.28 billion, with the highest being a land in Wadi Al Safa 3, mortgaged for AED 381.73 million.



147 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 501 million.