Santoni's SS24 Women's Collection Modern Femininity With Timeless Craftsmanship And Elegance

Santoni's Spring Summer 2024 collection blends modern styles with traditional craftsmanship, creating feminine and intricate footwear. The Beyond selection showcases handcrafted finesse with braided details and elegant leather dyed in various shades. Leather is elegantly dyed in Corallo red, Bruciato light brown, and Nero, showcasing its nocturnal facet in glossy black patent leather. Geometric patterns make a comeback in the tote bag. The woven design also adorns the iconic Didi double buckle model and the new Manta sandal, a sensual and soft creation enriched with micro-tubulars in Nappa leather and adorned with hand-applied raffia thread stitching.





Santoni's most iconic looks are refreshed with sparkling shades, with the Sibille pump now featuring new colours and a ton-sur-ton enamelled metal plaque. Meanwhile, the double-buckle sandal boasts red-carpet-worthy mirrored reflections.



The extensive accessories collection is characterized by sophisticated colours, and ThePluto bag takes centre stage in the SS24 collection. The Pluto dazzles in new and intense shades such as Pearl, Sky, and Orchid, complementing the on-season model with the new version. Handbags, crafted using a Jacquard-effect embroidery technique, round out the accessories collection, drawing inspiration from the details and colours of the Marche region.



