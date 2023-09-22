Iremedy Healthcare Companies Partner With Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Donating Vital Medical Supplies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. ("iRemedy" or "the Company"), a technology company providing healthcare solutions, is extending a helping hand to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League with a donation of vital medical supplies. This week, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League received eight pallets of supplies including gowns, shoe covers, and syringes, a gesture that underscores iRemedy's commitment to local communities.
A personal connection lies at the heart of this partnership, experienced by Debbie, an incredible member of the iRemedy team. Debbie recently adopted four kittens and an adult cat from the rescue. She said, "I have just recently adopted four kittens for myself and an adult cat for my mom from there. It is an amazing animal shelter, and I am so glad we can help with a donation to them. My latest two, Barbie and Ken, were taken to the shelter when they were ten days old and were in the foster program at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and bottle-fed until they were big enough to be adopted. Sadly, their two siblings, Midge and Allen did not make it and passed away. They are the only two survivors. It pulled at my heartstrings so much, I had to take them home, so they weren't separated. Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League saved their lives!"
Reflecting on this initiative, Tony Paquin, CEO of iRemedy, stated, "Our mission extends beyond providing healthcare solutions; it's about fostering a genuine connection with the communities we serve. This donation to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a manifestation of our dedication to supporting entities that impact lives, be it people or animals."
“We are very grateful to iRemedy for this generous and thoughtful donation,” said Sue Berry, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League's CEO.“Debbie's personal connection with Peggy Adams makes this gift even more special, as it is a reminder of the compassion and commitment every one of us can do to help animals in need.”
This charitable act marks a milestone in fostering a symbiotic relationship between iRemedy and Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, united in the mission to safeguard and uplift the well-being of the community.
For more details about the respective missions and initiatives of both organizations, please visit their official websites.
About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies
iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies. They service over 14,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide. iRemedy guarantees access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Their industry-leading technology and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida and has offices in New York, and a distribution center in Florida. For more information, please visit .
About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League:
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization that provides critical services to more than 35,000 animals each year and collaborates with local area rescues to expand the lifesaving work in Palm Beach County.
The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is to provide shelter to lost, homeless, and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement, and education to further the bond between people and animals. Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity navigator. Peggy Adams is an independent nonprofit animal rescue organization operating continuously since 1925. For more information and to donate, please visit .
