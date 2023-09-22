Eco-Friendly Golf Equipment Takes Center Stage As Sustainability Trends Hit The Greens

The global golf equipment market, valued at US$ 7.6 billion in 2022, is projected to achieve remarkable growth, reaching US$ 9.7 billion by 2028, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% during the period 2023-2028, according to a comprehensive report by [Publisher Name].

Golf Equipment Enhancing the Game and Well-being

Golf equipment encompasses an array of products and items essential for playing the sport of golf. These include golf clubs, balls, shoes, bags, gloves, wearables, and more.

Golf not only enjoys global popularity as a sport but is also recognized for its contribution to physical fitness, improved sleep patterns, reduced anxiety and depression, enhanced heart health, and boosted concentration.

Golf equipment plays an integral role in enhancing performance, providing comfort, protection, and grip, thus contributing significantly to a gratifying golf experience.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

The growth of the golf equipment market is underpinned by several key trends:

Key Market Segments

The report provides detailed insights and forecasts for key market segments:

Types:



Golf Clubs

Golf Balls

Golf Bags and Accessories Golf Apparel and Footwear

Distribution Channels:



Specialty Stores

Sporting Goods Chains

On-course Shops

Online Stores Others

Regions:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the golf equipment market include Acushnet Holdings Corp., Adidas AG, Amer Sports, Bridgestone Corporation, Callaway Golf Company, DICK's Sporting Goods Inc., Dixon Golf Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Nike Inc., PING, Puma SE, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and TaylorMade Golf Co.

