Saturday, 23 September 2023 02:54 GMT

Azerbaijani Military And Doctors Provide Assistance To Armenian Residents Of Karabakh (VIDEO)


9/22/2023 7:17:31 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Footage has emerged showing Azerbaijani military and doctors providing assistance to Armenian residents in Karabakh, Trend reports.

These shots reflect the high moral qualities of Azerbaijani military personnel and doctors.

Trend presents the footage:

