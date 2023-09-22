Azerbaijani Military And Doctors Provide Assistance To Armenian Residents Of Karabakh (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Footage has
emerged showing Azerbaijani military and doctors providing
assistance to Armenian residents in Karabakh, Trend reports.
These shots reflect the high moral qualities of Azerbaijani
military personnel and doctors.
Trend presents the footage:
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107124424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.