Leading Asset Management Firm Expands Presence With Acquisition Into Miami's Coconut Grove Neighborhood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Iron Capital USA, in partnership with Lucid Investment Group, is pleased to announce its entry into the South Florida market with the acquisition of a prime development site in Miami's highly coveted Coconut Grove neighborhood. This strategic move marks Iron Capital's first venture into the region and signifies their commitment to expanding their portfolio into international markets.
In a landmark deal valued at $6.75 million, Iron Capital USA secured a 0.3-acre site located at 3127 SW 27th Avenue. The chosen location boasts excellent potential, with the corridor along Unity Avenue driving growth in and around the vibrant Coconut Grove community.
With an eye for development opportunities in thriving areas, Iron Capital USA and Lucid Investment Group have set their sights on creating a high-end condominium project that aims to meet the demands of the discerning Coconut Grove market. The planned development will feature approximately 16 exclusive units, with prices starting at an estimated $3 million, making it a premium residential offering within the sought-after neighborhood.
Coconut Grove's exceptional reputation as a residential haven, combined with its proximity to top-tier private schools in South Florida, further reinforces the projections for success in this unique venture. Iron Capital USA and Lucid Investment Group are eager to capitalize on the neighborhood's desirability and the growing demand for luxury living spaces.
Leading the joint venture, Iron Capital USA, under the helm of Bruno Benevides, brings their extensive experience in developing luxury condominiums and multifamily apartments throughout Sao Paolo. Teaming up with Miami-based Lucid Investment Group, known for their expertise as a brokerage and general contractor, signals a union of complementary skills and resources for the realization of this ambitious project.
"We are excited to be venturing into the South Florida market and collaborating with Lucid Investment Group," said Bruno Benevides, CEO of Iron Capital USA. "Coconut Grove presents an exceptional opportunity for our firm, and we look forward to delivering a world-class condominium project that will elevate the standard of luxury living in the area."
Andrew Rasken, Managing Director of Lucid Investment Group, added, "Our partnership with Iron Capital USA aligns perfectly with our vision of creating exceptional developments in prime locations. Coconut Grove's thriving community and exceptional educational institutions make it an ideal choice for our latest project. We are confident that this endeavor will forge a path of success for both our companies."
Iron Capital USA and Lucid Investment Group are at the forefront of Coconut Grove's expanding real estate landscape. The planned high-end condominium project is set to redefine luxury living in the neighborhood, elevating the standards of sophistication and exclusivity.
