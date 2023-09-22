EU Mobilises 500,000 Euro In Humanitarian Aid For Nagorno-Karabakh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The European Union announced Friday that it is mobilising 500,000 euro (USD 532,000) in additional humanitarian aid to support those affected by the escalation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Fleeing the violence, thousands of people are now displaced and in need of assistance.
EU humanitarian aid will help the affected people cover their basic needs, while providing them also with shelter and psychosocial support, said the European Commission in a statement.
The EU is in close contact with its humanitarian partners on the ground and stands ready to address the growing humanitarian needs in case of further escalation, it said.
The EU has been supporting humanitarian operations in Armenia and Azerbaijan with more than 21 million euro (USD 22 million) since the large-scale escalation of the conflict in 2020.
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic stated: "The escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has had serious repercussions for civilians. In response, the EU is mobilising additional emergency humanitarian aid to support the people displaced. We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground and stand ready to offer more assistance". (end)
