KNPC: Firefighters Battle Fire In Al-Ahmadi Refinery

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced Friday evening that firefighting teams are battling a fire that erupted in unit 35 in Al-Ahmadi refinery. (end)
