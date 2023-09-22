European Parliament Seats To Increase To 720

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The European Council, which represents the leaders of the 27-member EU, Friday adopted a decision on the composition of the European Parliament.
The decision sets out the number of representatives in each member state to be elected to the European Parliament for the 2024-2029 parliamentary term, said the European Council in a statement.
The decision sets the number of European Parliament seats at 720, up from the current 705, in view of the demographic changes in EU member states.
Additional seats have been allocated to: Belgium (+1), Denmark (+1), Ireland (+1), Spain (+2), France (+2), Latvia (+1), Netherlands (+2), Austria (+1), Poland (+1), Slovenia (+1), Slovakia (+1), Finland (+1).
According to the Treaty on European Union, the number of Members of the European Parliament cannot exceed seven hundred and fifty (750), plus the President.
It provides for representation to be proportional, with a minimum threshold of six (6) MEPs per member state, and with no member state allocated more than ninety-six (96) seats. (end)
