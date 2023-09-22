U.S. Durable Goods, GDP Numbers Out Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

New Home Sales (July)

S&P Case-Shiller home price index (August)

Consumer Confidence (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

Featured Earnings

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Durable Goods Orders (August)

Featured Earnings

Featured Earnings

Thursday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Featured Earnings



Personal income and Spending (Aug.)

Trade Balance in Goods

Retail Inventories (Aug)

Wholesale Inventories (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of 74 cents, compared to a loss of 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of two cents, compared to a gain of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

GDP (July) Real gross domestic product was nearly unchanged in the second quarter, following a 0.6% rise in the first quarter. On a monthly basis, GDP declined 0.2% in June.

Featured Earnings

Chitogenx Inc (C.CHGX) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.