U.S. Durable Goods, GDP Numbers Out Next Week
Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) (Q4) Reported EPS of 96 cents compared to $5.15 in the prior-year quarter. DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) (Q2) Reported EPS for 15 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
New Home Sales (July)
S&P Case-Shiller home price index (August)
Consumer Confidence (Sept.)
Featured Earnings Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) (Q4) Reported EPS of $4.71, compared to $4.20 in the prior-year quarter. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) (Q1) Reported EPS of $3.65, compared to $3.39 in the prior-year quarter. Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of 12 cents, compared to loss of 25 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada
Featured Earnings Aurora Cannabis Inc. (T.ACB) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of 12 cents, compared to loss of 25 cents in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Durable Goods Orders (August)
Featured Earnings Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) (Q2) Reported EPS for a loss of $1.33, compared to a gain of $1.36 in the prior-year quarter. Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) (Q1) Reported EPS of $1.12 compared to $1.03 in the prior-year quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) (Q3) Reported EPS of 34 cents compared to $1.10 in the prior-year quarter. Canada
Featured Earnings AGF Management Limited (T.AGF.B) (Q3) Reported EPS of 31 cents, compared to 45 cents in the prior-year quarter. H2O Innovation Inc. (T.HEO) (Q4) Reported EPS of one cent, compared to three cents the prior-year quarter. Vizsla Silver Corp. (V.VZLA) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S. Economic Lookahead Initial Jobless Claims (week of Sept. 22) GDP Report (Q2)
Featured Earnings Accenture (NYSE: ACN) (Q4) Reported EPS of $2.64, compared to $2.60 in the prior-year quarter. Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) (Q1) Reported EPS of 73 cents, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter. Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) (Q4) Reported EPS of $2.22 compared to $2.25 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (July) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employees" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-increased by 47,700 (+0.3%) in June.
Featured Earnings BlackBerry Limited (T.BB) (Q2) Reported EPS loss of seven cents compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter. Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (C.CGN) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead
Personal income and Spending (Aug.)
Trade Balance in Goods
Retail Inventories (Aug)
Wholesale Inventories (Aug.)
Featured Earnings
Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of 74 cents, compared to a loss of 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of two cents, compared to a gain of two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada Economic Lookahead
GDP (July) Real gross domestic product was nearly unchanged in the second quarter, following a 0.6% rise in the first quarter. On a monthly basis, GDP declined 0.2% in June.
Featured Earnings
Chitogenx Inc (C.CHGX) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Hot Chili Limited (T.HCH) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of nine cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
