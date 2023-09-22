Gypsum Market: The Global Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.2% During The Forecasted Period. X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Gypsum Market size accounted for USD 8.5 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Gypsum Market refers to the global or regional marketplace where gypsum-based products and materials are bought and sold. Gypsum is a mineral widely used in various industries for its versatile properties. In construction, gypsum is primarily used to make plaster, drywall (also known as gypsum board or sheetrock), and other building materials.
The gypsum market can experience fluctuations in demand and pricing based on factors like construction activity levels, infrastructure development, and shifts in consumer preferences for building materials. It plays a significant role in the construction and agricultural sectors, contributing to the overall economy..
Key Highlights:
Evolve Business Intelligence has published a new market research report on Global Gypsum Market focusing in various aspects including market size and forecast, market dynamics, competitors market share analysis, market size in terms of value and volume, SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, key players recent developments, and opportunities, among others. The market has also been analyzed based on 4 indicators in the market dynamic chapter which includes Drivers, Restraints, Key Trends, and Challenges. The overall sum of these sections will help to understand the best strategies to be adopted in order to prosper through this industry over short and long terms. The quantitative analysis includes our authentic findings out of this research study where we provided additional insight into what our readers can do to embrace new opportunities or plan against threats that might hinder the market.
In terms of COVID 19 impact, the Gypsum Market report also includes the following data points:
COVID19 Impact on Gypsum Market size End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences Government Policies/Regulatory Framework Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies Opportunity in Gypsum Market
Key Players
Some of the major Gypsum Market players holding high market share include Global Mining Company, Saint Gobain, Jonoub Gypsum and Georgia Pacific. These players use partnership and collaboration as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.
The key players profiled in the report are:
Yoshino Gypsum Co Ltd Global Mining Company Saint Gobain Jonoub Gypsum Georgia Pacific Zawami Minerals Co FCI Arawali Gypsum American Gypsum Vinayak Gypsum Boero USA
Segmental Analysis
Market Segment By Type with focus on market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Gypsum Market:
Market Segment By End Use with focus on market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Gypsum Market:
Cement Drywalls Plaster Soil Amendment
| Parameters
| Details
| Market Size (2022)
| $ 8.5 Billion
| CAGR (2023 to 2030)
| 6.2%
| Market Segmentation
| Type, End Use
| Country Covered
| US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, BeNeLux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
Global Gypsum Market Geographic Coverage:
North America Europe
UK Germany France Italy Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
Reasons to Buy this Report:
Detail analysis of the impact of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities Competitive Intelligence providesan understanding of the ecosystem Details analysis of the Total Addressable Market (TAM) of your products Investment Pockets and New Business Opportunities Demand-supply gap analysis Strategy Planning
