Gypsum Market: The Global Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.2% During The Forecasted Period. X Herald







The gypsum market can experience fluctuations in demand and pricing based on factors like construction activity levels, infrastructure development, and shifts in consumer preferences for building materials. It plays a significant role in the construction and agricultural sectors, contributing to the overall economy..

Request Free Sample Report or PDF Copy :

Key Highlights:



The global Gypsum Market size was valued at USD 5billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

North America dominated the market in 2022 Asia Pacific is expected to fastest-growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Evolve Business Intelligence has published a new market research report on Global Gypsum Market focusing in various aspects including market size and forecast, market dynamics, competitors market share analysis, market size in terms of value and volume, SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, key players recent developments, and opportunities, among others. The market has also been analyzed based on 4 indicators in the market dynamic chapter which includes Drivers, Restraints, Key Trends, and Challenges. The overall sum of these sections will help to understand the best strategies to be adopted in order to prosper through this industry over short and long terms. The quantitative analysis includes our authentic findings out of this research study where we provided additional insight into what our readers can do to embrace new opportunities or plan against threats that might hinder the market.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the Gypsum Market report also includes the following data points:



COVID19 Impact on Gypsum Market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies Opportunity in Gypsum Market

Buy Latest Copy of Report Now at Higher Discount:

Key Players

Some of the major Gypsum Market players holding high market share include Global Mining Company, Saint Gobain, Jonoub Gypsum and Georgia Pacific. These players use partnership and collaboration as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

The key players profiled in the report are:



Yoshino Gypsum Co Ltd

Global Mining Company

Saint Gobain

Jonoub Gypsum

Georgia Pacific

Zawami Minerals Co

FCI Arawali Gypsum

American Gypsum

Vinayak Gypsum Boero USA

Segmental Analysis

Market Segment By Type with focus on market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Gypsum Market:



Natural Synthetic

Market Segment By End Use with focus on market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Gypsum Market: