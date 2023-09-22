Los Angeles Jury Awards $20 Million To The Family Of A Woman Killed By Drunk Driver In Lancaster, CA

According to the complaint, former Enterprise Elementary School principal, Mary Kruppe was heavily intoxicated when she drove her lifted Jeep Wrangler along a dimly lit road and crashed head-on into the Plaintiff's vehicle. The collision was so severe the Plaintiffs' daughter did not survive the impact. After the crash, Ms. Kruppe was transported to the hospital, where tests revealed that she had a blood alcohol concentration level of nearly three times the legal limit.



"It's frustrating that insurance companies like Geico drag these clear liability cases out for years to avoid paying what's rightfully owed to our clients," said lead trial attorney R. Rex Parris of PARRIS Law Firm. "These aggressive tactics by insurance companies do nothing more than prolong the suffering of a grieving family," Parris added.

"Ms. Kruppe clearly knew her actions would put everyone on the road in danger, yet she still decided to get behind the wheel after a night of heavy drinking," said PARRIS Law Firm trial attorney Alexander R. Wheeler. "Our client's daughter had such a bright future ahead of her, but it was shattered because of Ms. Kruppe's reckless behavior," Wheeler added.

The case is Los Angeles Superior Court Case No. 20AVCV00162.

