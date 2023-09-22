Century Complete, Online Homebuying Leader, Now Selling In Lexington, NC

LEXINGTON, N.C., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. -a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023-revealed that its Century Complete brand is now open for sales at Somerton, the company's new community located just minutes from downtown Lexington, with fast access to Piedmont Triad hubs like Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point via I-285 and I-85.

Essex Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Lexington, NC by Century Complete

Auburn Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes Near Winston-Salem, NC by Century Complete

Available through Century Complete's groundbreaking online homebuying process, new homes at Somerton are currently selling from the $200s-offering an exceptional selection of two-story single-family homes with contemporary open-concept layouts and included features like stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and white cabinets.

Learn more & view available homes at .



"With fast access to Lexington's historic Main Street and surrounding hubs like Greensboro and Winston-Salem,

Somerton offers quality new homes in a desirable location," said Greg Huff, President of Century Complete. "And with a versatile lineup of open-concept floor plans, we're making it easy for buyers to find a home that fits their needs."

MORE ABOUT SOMERTON

Now selling from the mid $200s

Somerton offers a prime location with convenient proximity to cultural hotspots and business centers in downtown Lexington and the Piedmont Triad area. Known for its small-town charm, Lexington boasts world-famous barbeque, NASCAR history, fine art, and thriving locally owned businesses.



39 homesites

Two-story plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,566 to 2,014 square feet Close proximity to I-285 and I-85, providing quick access to Winston-Salem and Greensboro

MORE NORTH CAROLINA COMMUNITIES

Scarlett Ridge | Winston-Salem

Now selling from the upper $200s



Final opportunity!

Single-family homes

Two-story plans

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,774 to 2,014 square feet Close proximity to I-285 and I-40

Learn more and view available homes at .



Glenoaks | Lexington

New phase now selling from the upper $200s



Single-family homes

Single- and two-story plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1- to 2-bay garages

1,709 to 2,180 square feet Close to downtown Lexington

Learn more and view available homes at .





VISIT OUR STUDIO IN HIGH POINT!

While our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

112 Eastchester Drive

High Point, NC 27265

336.889.0035

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina.

How it works:

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Communities brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.