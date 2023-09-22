Innovative Gelatin Capsules Transforming Pharmaceutical Industry: A Look Into The Future



The global pharmaceutical gelatin market is poised for substantial growth, with an expected valuation of USD 2.17 billion by 2032. This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into current market dynamics and an analysis of future market growth prospects.

Pharmaceutical Gelatin: A Versatile Substance

Pharmaceutical gelatin is a high molecular weight, water-soluble, non-toxic substance derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen present in animal skin, bones, and white connective tissues. It finds extensive use in various pharmaceutical applications, serving as a suspending agent to stabilize pharmaceutical suspensions and in the production of capsules. Additionally, gelatin is an excellent protein source and can be used as a plasma substitute.

Expanding Pharmaceutical Applications

The market for gelatin is driven by its increased usage in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries for drug manufacturing, a growing awareness of nutrition-rich foods, and the expanding elderly population. However, the high cost of gelatin, particularly in capsule outer coverings, and the availability of substitute components present challenges to market growth. Nevertheless, the rising awareness of nutrition fortification in food offers opportunities for future growth.

Innovations Drive Market Expansion

Key market players are actively developing distinctive gelatin capsule shells using advanced technology. For example, digital health company etectRx, Inc., is conducting studies to monitor medication adherence in opioid users receiving antiretroviral treatment for HIV. The "MyTPill" project employs the System ID-Cap, which includes a hard gelatin capsule with a wireless ingestible sensor and a wearable reader. Such innovations are expected to accelerate market growth by increasing the use of gelatin in producing hard gelatin capsules (ID-Cap).

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the production and supply chain of gelatin-based products and capsules due to import and export disruptions. Notably, gelatin played a vital role in COVID-19 treatment, enhancing protein stabilization and active protein fractions in drug delivery. In the post-pandemic era, the market is expected to rebound, driven by increased product launches, higher demand for pharmaceutical-grade gelatin, and heightened research and development in gelatin-based products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities



Increasing Demand for Healthy Lifestyles Preference for Collagen Consumption

Restraints and Challenges

High Cost of Gelatin

Report Highlights



Application Categories: The pharmaceutical gelatin market encompasses various applications, including hard capsules, soft gel capsules, tablets, absorbable hemostats, and others. The soft gel capsules segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Source Diversity: Porcine sources dominate the market, including pork, bovine skin, bone, marine, and poultry. The rapid manufacturing cycle and cost-effectiveness of using porcine sources contribute to the growth of this segment. Regional Significance: North America holds a significant position in the pharmaceutical gelatin market, driven by a well-established pharmaceutical industry, increasing research and development activities, and rising demand for pharmaceutical products.

Key Market Players

Major players in the pharmaceutical gelatin market include Lupin, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Amgen Inc., Lilly, AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, LEO Pharma A/S, Merck & Co. Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Market Segmentation

The market report is segmented based on the following criteria:

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):



Porcine

Bovine Skin

Bovine Bone

Fish Poultry

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, Function Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):



Stabilizing

Thickening Gelling

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019- 2032):



Hard Capsule

Soft Capsule

Tablet Absorbable Hemostat

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):



North America: U.S. and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Netherlands

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Malaysia

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico Middle East & Africa: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and South Africa

