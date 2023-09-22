Mceldrew Purtell Attorneys Secure $1.6 Million Dollar Verdict Against SEPTA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McEldrew Purtell attorneys John J. Coyle, Esq. and Amanda J. Lorentson, Esq., with support by Cormick McLaughlin and Lori Comitale, secures a $1.6 million verdict in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on a no offer case on behalf of SEPTA conductor, Donnell Shuler. Mr. Shuler, who worked for SEPTA for 30 years, sustained a life-changing electric shock on the job and was out of work for almost a year. Both parties agreed his net wage losses were $110,000. SEPTA denied responsibility for Mr. Shuler's injuries despite being aware of electric shocks at SEPTA stations since 2013, 5 years before Mr. Shuler was injured.
