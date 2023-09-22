Hack Your Health - By Ketocon Will Begin Announcing Speakers For May 2024 Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Hack Your Health - by KetoCon
Dr. Amie Hornaman
Dr. Amie Hornaman, also known as "The Thyroid Fixer" will deliver keynote.
AUSTIN, TX, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Hack Your Health - by KetoCon will take place in Austin, TX at the Palmer Event Center from May 31 - June 2, 2024. The organizers have begun to announce their prestigious keynote speakers for this highly anticipated conference.
Dr. Amie Hornaman, also known as“The Thyroid-Fixer”, hosts the top-rated podcast in medicine and alternative health: The Thyroid FixerTM, with listeners around the globe. She is the founder of The Institute for Thyroid and Hormone Optimization, an organization with transformational, proven approaches to address thyroid dysfunction and support people in returning to full health. Dr. Amie is also the creator of The FixxrTM Supplement line offering groundbreaking proprietary supplements that have transformed countless lives. Driven by a passion to help thyroid patients worldwide, she continually strives to help people regain control of their lives.
Dr. Amie praised Hack Your Health: "In my opinion, it is THE health event of the year. The vendors, speakers, and attendees share a passion for enhancing well-being. This community is incredibly welcoming. For those that seek optimal health alongside like-minded individuals, this event will propel them to new heights. This event is perfect for health industry professions looking to network and health-conscious individual striving for peak performance.
Discounted early bird tickets for Hack Your Health are available
Hack Your Health is a conference series owned by Florida based Q1 Productions, LLC. Since its 2017 inception, Hack Your Health (formerly known as KetoCon) has served as a pivotal force in the health and wellness community by delivering cutting-edge science, research, and real-life success stories demonstrating how low carb, zero carb, and ketogenic diets can improve metabolic health and overcome chronic disease.
The mission of Hack Your Health is to educate attendees on metabolic health improvement strategies while fostering a supportive community that promotes growth, development, and connections with like-minded individuals. This immersive experience leaves attendees inspired and motivated!
