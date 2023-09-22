Global Dermatology Drugs Market Set To Skyrocket, Anticipated Valuation Of $50.47 Billion By 2032

The global dermatology drugs market is poised for substantial growth, with an expected valuation of USD 50.47 billion by 2032. This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into current market dynamics and an analysis of future market growth prospects.

Rising Demand for Dermatology Drugs

The dermatology drugs market is experiencing a surge in demand due to the increasing burden of dermatological diseases worldwide, with rising prevalence rates. There is also heightened awareness of disease progression and etiology, leading to a greater demand for effective treatments. The growing elderly population has significantly contributed to the market's growth.

Elderly Population and Skin-Related Disorders

Elderly individuals are more susceptible to skin-related disorders due to various physiological changes associated with aging. These changes, such as alterations in connective tissue, reduced skin strength and elasticity, and decreased sebaceous gland secretions, result in a higher demand for dermatology drugs.

Diverse Specialty and Treatment Options

Dermatology encompasses a diverse specialty that includes disorders and diseases of the skin, mucous membrane, hair, and nails. Conditions within this category range from acne and rosacea to psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and skin cancers. The market also witnesses a growing preference for biologics, which offer targeted treatments and effectiveness for various dermatological conditions.

Advancements in Biologics and Topical Treatments

Biologics are gaining popularity for dermatological conditions due to their effectiveness and targeted approach, with many drugs approved by regulatory bodies and more in development. Patients are increasingly favoring topical treatments over systemic medications due to convenience, reduced side effects, and a targeted approach. These trends, along with rising demand in emerging markets, the adoption of combination therapies, and a focus on personalized medicine, are driving market growth.

For instance, in March 2022, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies initiated the VISIBLE clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a drug for people of color with moderate to severe plaque and/or scalp psoriasis.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities



Increasing Elderly Population Rise in Clinical Studies

Restraints and Challenges

High Cost

Dermatology Drugs Market Report Highlights



Psoriasis Segment: Accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing global prevalence of psoriasis and the introduction of new medications for treatment.

Corticosteroids Segment: Holds the highest CAGR, as topical corticosteroids are widely used in various skin disorders, including psoriasis, dermatitis, and acne.

Parenteral Segment: Dominates the market, driven by the availability of various biologics for dermatological conditions, typically administered through the parenteral route.

Hospital Pharmacy Segment: Dominates the distribution channel, fueled by increasing patient awareness of skin diseases, leading to more hospital visits and increased sales of prescription drugs. North America: Holds the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance due to heightened skin disease awareness, increased treatment, and ongoing developments by key players in the region.

Key Market Players

Key players in the dermatology drugs market include Lupin, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Amgen Inc., Lilly, AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, LEO Pharma A/S, Merck & Co. Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Market Segmentation

The market report is segmented based on the following criteria:

Dermatology Drugs, Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):



Acne

Atopic Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Rosacea Others

Dermatology Drugs, Drug Class Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):



Anti-infectives

Corticosteroids

Anti-acne

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Retinoids Others

Dermatology Drugs, Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):



Topical

Oral Parenteral

Dermatology Drugs, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Dermatology Drugs, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):



North America: U.S. and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Netherlands

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Malaysia

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico Middle East & Africa: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and South Africa

