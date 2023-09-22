Nashville Hitmaker Mason Douglas Is On A Mission To Cancel Division With“I Miss America”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Mason Douglas
Music video features comedy legend and former "SNL" star Victoria Jackson, actress Kelsey Cooke and TikTok star & Groundlings alum Chris Guerra. We're on a mission to cancel division. Less fighting, more uniting. That's what we need.” - Mason DouglasNASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Today marks the release of chart-topping singer-songwriter Mason Douglas' new single and music video,“I MISS AMERICA.” The release is part of a promotional campaign designed to help spark conversations and bring us back together at a time where there is so much division. The "I MISS AMERICA" campaign includes the song and video, merchandise, and digital billboards that are popping up in metro areas.
The center of the campaign is the electric new“I MISS AMERICA” single and music video, which features comedy legend and former Saturday Night Live star Victoria Jackson, actress Kelsey Cooke and TikTok star & Groundlings alum Chris Guerra.
Mason grew up with the traditional American ideals and values that stand out in his hit songs. An Air Force brat, his father flew F-4 missions in Vietnam, taught the next generation of pilots, and surrounded his family and friends with the“proud to be an American” fighter pilot mentality.
With his new song“I MISS AMERICA,” co-written with Billboard Hot 100 writer and producer Clarence Jey, Mason hopes that his pro-America, pro-tolerance, pro-unity, anti-ignorance and anti-hypocrisy anthem will resonate with all Americans, regardless of political ideology, and help us all rediscover those ideals: tolerance and unity with America first.
“We're on a mission to cancel division,” says Mason.“Less fighting, more uniting. That's what we need."
Mason's songwriting credits include Kid Rock's #1 hit“We the People,” in addition to Old Dominion, HARDY, Sam Hunt, John Schneider, Swon Brothers, Dylan Scott, Tenille Townes, Teddy Robb, Sweet Tea Trio, Lost Trailers, and many more. Mason is also the author of the pop-culture books, Now You Know Nashville and Secret Nashville, and is an active actor, most notably as the“Beverly sound guy” in multiple episodes of the hit series Nashville opposite Charles Esten.
