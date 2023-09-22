Rover To Present At Jefferies Pet Care & Wellness Conference

Jefferies Virtual Pet Care & Wellness Conference

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Company Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET)

Location: Virtual

The presentations will be available via live webcast on Rover's investor relations website at Webcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the events and will be accessible for at least 90 days from the“Events” section of Rover's Investor Relations website.

Walter Ruddy

(206) 715-2369

Kristin Sandberg

(360) 510-6365