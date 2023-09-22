Water Mission Earns 17Th Consecutive Charity Navigator Four-Star Rating

Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.

“We are delighted to provide Water Mission with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator.“The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Water Mission is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”

“Water Mission's four-star Charity Navigator rating reflects our commitment to transparency, good governance and financial health,” said George Greene IV, PE, CEO and President of Water Mission.“It allows our supporters to trust firmly that their gifts are providing maximum impact through our safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas.”

Water Mission's global operations have served more than 8 million people since 2001.

To learn more about Water Mission's Four-Star Charity Navigator rating click here.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a Christian engineering nonprofit that builds sustainable safe water solutions for people in developing countries, refugee camps, and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has served more than 8 million people in 60 countries, sharing safe water and the message of God's love. Water Mission's global headquarters is in North Charleston, SC, and the organization has more than 400 staff members based in Africa; Asia; North, South, and Central America; and the Caribbean. Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 15 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission, Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube , or Twitter .

