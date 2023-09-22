Mercy University Celebrates Inauguration Of Susan L. Parish As Its 13Th President

Ceremony capped a week of festivities for President Parish, who takes the helm as Mercy University welcomes a record-breaking number of new students this fall.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.