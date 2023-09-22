(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NORTH PLATTE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The second annual National Avocado Launching Championship came to a close this afternoon after a day filled with comradery, competition, and of course, flying avocados.
This unique sporting event, at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, consisted of a Friday night event for the contestants. They were given the opportunity to test out their launching mechanisms one last time and get a feel for where the competition would be taking place. The beer garden was open, and the competition was avocontrol (pun intended)! After six hours of test launches the evening ended and the anticipation of Saturday morning was high.
The National Avocado Launching Championship began at 10:20am on Saturday with 22 teams registered. Contestants played through two rounds of pool play, followed by a 16-team single elimination bracket. The launching mechanisms ranged from trebuchets to water balloon launchers, spring-loaded devices to mounted crossbow-like contraptions, and more. The dedication and creativity the teams brought to the competition was incredible. Spectators not only cheered on the teams, but also enjoyed playing cornhole themselves and decorating avocados as a fundraiser for the North Platte Area Children's Museum. After hours of competition, avocado mascot races, and trips to the concessions provided by Bunkhouse Creations, as well as to the bar hosted by NEBRASKAland Days, the 2023 National Avocado Launching champion was declared!
Team Ramrod of North Platte came in first place. Team captain Terry Dressel and his teammate were awarded $3,500 and ultimate glory. The runner up was Let's Get Smashed of Grand Island. Team captain Kim Penrose and her teammates were the proud winners of $2,000. The other two teams to win prize money were Front Headlock of North Platte and Brown Sugar of North Platte. Both teams were awarded $750. There was also a costume contest for the contestants and Nick Tomaso of Omaha won $100 with his avocado costume.
Visit North Platte wants to thank their sponsors, Walmart Distribution Center, Maly Marketing, HUB International, and Cornhusker Cleaning, as well as all the competitors, volunteers, spectators, and everyone else who played a part in making the 2023 National Avocado Launching Championship not only successful, but incredibly fun!
Follow Visit North Platte and National Avocado Launching Championship on Facebook for upcoming information regarding the third annual National Avocado Launching Championship, coming to North Platte in 2024!
Lisa Burke, Executive Director
Visit North Platte
+1 (308) 532-4729
