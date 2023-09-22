The Practical Guide To Navigating An Employee Retention Credit Audit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're trying to minimize
red flags
on your ERC claim or defend an ERC audit,
EZ-ERC's Practical Guide
to Navigating an ERC Audit
serves as a comprehensive outline of how one might expect to successfully substantiate an ERC claim with the IRS.
The authors of this manual include highly experienced "big firm" CPAs and attorneys with decades of tax advisory experience and experience working with the IRS. Continue Reading
An IRS inquiry or audit doesn't necessarily mean your claim is automatically incorrect, but rather, is just being looked at more closely and may require the taxpayer to produce supporting information in order to substantiate the filing.
With the
recent moratorium
on the processing of
Employee Retention Credit
("ERC"), the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS")
noted
it will be performing widespread and stricter compliance reviews with regard to ERC claims. For those who have already filed, it is vital that you have all of your substantiation ready should your filing come under scrutiny by the IRS.
An IRS inquiry or audit doesn't necessarily mean your claim is automatically incorrect, but rather, is just being looked at more closely. Well-intentioned filers can be audited, and good-faith claims can contain mistakes. Noncompliance identified by the IRS may lead to penalties, interest, and having to repay amounts received.
Released by EZ-ERC , the country's
leading expert
in the Employee Retention Credit.
